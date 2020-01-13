Issa Rae Epically Shades This Year’s Oscar Nominees: “Congrats To Those Men”

Issa Rae found the perfect way to hit the Oscar’s with some classy shade.

While announcing the nominees for this year’s Oscar’s with John Cho, Rae called out the fact that there were no women on the ticket.

Issa and John listed off the all-male list of Best Director noms, and the “Insecure” star concluded the list with these words:

“Congratulations to those men…”

After announcing a list of all-male Best Director #OscarNoms… "Congratulations to those men." – @IssaRae 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/Tg1RSVstdX — Trey Mangum (@treymangum) January 13, 2020

The commentary is timely, considering the Oscar’s are, once again, being lambasted online for being so white and male. When the Academy revealed this year’s nominees, many women of color were visibly absent from the list, including Beyonce & Lupita Nyong’o–so we all stand with Issa on calling them out.

Ahead of the announcement, Issa tweeted that she would be hosting the nominations show, and made it clear who she wanted to be on the ballot.

“Announcing this year’s #OscarNomswith @JohnTheChonext Monday! You already know who I’m rooting for…”

Announcing this year’s #OscarNoms with @JohnTheCho next Monday! You already know who I’m rooting for 😏 — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) January 9, 2020

Of course, this isn’t the first time the 35-year-old has unashamedly rallied for Black folks at award shows.

At the 2017 Emmys, Issa told a reporter that she was only looking for Black folks to take home trophies at the ceremony.

While Issa has been heavily nominated for her creative accolades, the entertainment mogul hasn’t snagged an award for any of her work…yet. In 2018 she earned an Emmy nod as Outstanding Lead Actress for Insecure. She was also nominated for 3 NAACP image awards for Entertainer of the Year, Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing In A Comedy Series. She’s been nominated for Golden Globes twice, once in 2018 and once in 2017, for Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy