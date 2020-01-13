Twitter Sends Support To Cory Booker After New Jersey Senator Exits 2020 Presidential Race

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) announced his exit from the 2020 presidential race on Monday morning after first discussing the move with his staff at campaign headquarters in Newark, New Jersey, NBC News reports.

It’s with a full heart that I share this news—I’m suspending my campaign for president. To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot—thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together. pic.twitter.com/Fxvc549vlJ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 13, 2020

There is now a total of 12 Democratic candidates running for president, however only half qualify for the next debate on January 14 in Des Moines, Iowa, a battleground state.

The New Jersey Senator entered the race in February 2019 with bright optimism. “The history of our nation is defined by collective action; by interwoven destinies of slaves and abolitionists; of those born here and those who chose America as home; of those who took up arms to defend our country, and those who linked arms to challenge and change it,” Booker began in his announcement video.

With Booker leaving the race, Gov. Deval Patrick remains the only Black candidate running for President. California Senator Kamala Harris made her exit from the race in early December. Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro and Marianne Williamson, followed in early January with their departures from the 2020 race. In recent months Booker was exempt from the presidential debate stage along with Castro.

In the end, the debate over whether or not money influences elections instead of noble ideas on how to run the country looms larger as another progressive candidate leaves the 2020 center stage.

Though Booker struggled to gain widespread support of voters, in his home state he remains largely popular with a 45 percent approval rating, according to a September Monmouth University poll.

Booker will undoubtedly return to Washington to focus on the Senate impeachment trial and to rally for his constituents in New Jersey. He is up for re-election in November.

Trump took to his favorite medium to dump vitriol on Booker’s moment, but his words were fortunately drowned out by many of his colleagues, supporters and staffers who still want to see him continue to invest in the issues that make a difference.