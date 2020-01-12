Kevin Hart Will Turn ‘Night School’ Movie Into NBC Sitcom

Kevin Hart is bringing one of his movies to prime-time television. The Jumanji star is turning his 2018 movie Night School into a sitcom for NBC.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hart will be executive producing the comedy, which will follow a group of adults attending night school to get their GED that form a bond inside and outside of the classroom. Alongside Hart, Will Packer, Malcolm D. Lee and Sheila Ducksworth will also be producing the sitcom. Packer also produced Night School while Lee served as director. Hart is will be producing his new show through his company, Hartbeat Productions. Chris Moynihan, who also worked on Marlon, will be behind the scenes as the series’ writer and executive producer.

Night School wasn’t loved by the critics but was a favorite with fans. It wasn’t one of his acclaimed films but did gross $27 million its opening weekend and raked in $103 million altogether worldwide. The film followed Hart’s character Teddy Walker, a salesman who finds himself in night school pursuing his GED after he accidentally blows up his place of employment.

Hart recently produced his Netflix docuseries, Don’t F**k This Up, which gave an up-close and personal look into Hart’s life while he was trying to balance work and family life and address two of this biggest scandals of his career: losing his chance to host the Oscars after he refused to apologize over decade-old tweets and being exposed for cheating on his wife, Eniko, who was pregnant at the time. It was also revealed that he was extorted over his affair by a longtime friend, Johnathan Todd Jackson.

In the docuseries, Hart expressed being thankful that he and Eniko were able to keep their family intact.

“I applaud my wife for just displaying a high level of strength that I can’t even explain,” Hart said. “I applaud her for being my backbone, my support system, and more importantly, taking my life to the next level.”