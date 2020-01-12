The Recording Academy Will Honor Prince With A Tribute Concert

The Recording Academy will be paying tribute to the Purple One during Grammy Weekend. They recently announced that they will hosting “Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince” later this month.

“Prince. The Purple One. His Royal Badness — regardless of how you identify him, he is indisputably one of the greatest musical virtuosos of all time,” Deborah Dugna, President/CEO of the Recording Academy said in a statement. “With his subversive attitude and commanding nature, he straddled musical genres and created electrifying music that was bursting with character. He continues to serve as an inspirational icon for artists and fans worldwide, and we are so honored to pay tribute to his legacy at this year’s post-GRAMMYs special.”

The artists that will paying tribute to the “Diamonds & Pearls” singer include Alicia Keys, John Legend, Usher, Beck, Coldplay’s Chris Martin and H.E.R. Prince’s good friend and collaborator Sheila E. will be serving as the co-musical director of the event and will also be performing. Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis are co-musical directors of the event as well. Other performers include Morris Day and The Time, Common, the Foo Fighters, Earth, Wind and Fire and Prince’s band The Revolution.

Prince is a seven-time Grammy winner himself, including Best R&B Song, Male R&B Vocal Performance, Traditional R&B Performance, Best Rock Performance By A Duo or Group and Score Soundtrack for Visual Media. His 1987 album, Sign O’ The Times, was also inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame back in 2017.

“Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince” will be taking place on January 28th at the Los Angeles Convention Center. It will be airing some time later this year. Tickets are available here.

The tribute takes place two days the 62nd Grammy Awards which is on January 26th, 2020 on CBS. This year’s nominees include Lizzo, who is in the lead with eight nominations, H.E.R, Khalid, Daniel Ceasar, Beyonce and more.

