Serena Williams Wins ASB Classic: ‘I’ve Been Waiting Two Years For This Moment’

Since Serena Williams gave birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia back in 2017, she has had trouble adding another win to her resume. She had played in many tournaments and was defeated in every one until now. The 23-time Grand Slam winner has won the ASB Classic today (Jan. 12) in Auckland, New Zealand. Williams won in the match against Jessica Pegula with scores of. 6-3, 6-4.

“It feels good,” Williams told CNN. “It’s been a long time. I’ve been waiting two years for this moment. I think you could see the relief on my face. It’s pretty satisfying just to get a win in the final.”

After making to the finals in the Wimbledon and U.S Open in 2018 and 2019 and not winning, the Athlete of the Decade said she had to continue to be her own source of encouragement despite the losses.

“You have to be your biggest cheerleader, especially if you’re feeling you’re not doing everything right — or even if you are doing everything right but things aren’t working out for you,” she said.

The Compton, CA native had won her last title at the Australian Open in 2017 when she was pregnant with Alexis Olympia.

A first title in three years for @serenawilliams ! She beats Pegula 6-3, 6-4 at @ASB_Classic ! pic.twitter.com/EUnWlLAQQe — WTA (@WTA) January 12, 2020

Her next step is to compete in the Australian Open, which kicks off on January 20th. She has won the Australian Open seven times, so let’s hope she gets her eighth win and 24th title.

“That was really important for me, and I just want to build on it. It’s just a step towards the next goal,” Williams added.

To help aid Australia since their wildfires, she plans on donating $43,000 of her Auckland prize to the bushfire relief. Williams also plans on playing in a charity match with fellow players Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to help raise money for bushfire relief as well.