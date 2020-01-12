Meghan Markle Has Signed A Voiceover Deal With Disney

Meghan Markle may have stepped away from a senior member of the royal family, but she is still focused on philanthropic efforts. The Duchess of Sussex has partnered with Disney as a part of her efforts to continue to give back. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Markle has signed a deal with Disney to do a voiceover for one of their upcoming projects. Instead of being compensated, she has asked for a donation to a conservation charity called Elephants Without Borders.

Markle’s husband, Prince Harry, played a major role in his wife landing this new gig. In a video of him speaking with Disney CEO Bob Iger at European The Lion King premiere in July of last year, he can be heard telling Iger “You know she does voiceovers?” Iger then responds, “Oh, really?” Prince Harry replies with “She’s really interested.” Iger then goes “Sure. We’d love to try.”

Markle reportedly solidified this deal before she and Prince Harry announced that they were stepping down as senior members of the British Royal Family. Last week, they announced that they said they plan to be financially independent and also split their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” they wrote.

After they dropped this bombshell, the royal family released a statement saying they will be sorting things out.

“Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

People reports that Queen Elizabeth will be holding a family summit to further discuss their decision.