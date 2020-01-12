Donald Glover’s ‘Atlanta’ Will Not Return Until 2021

Unfortunately, the wait will continue for fans of the FX series Atlanta. After two successful seasons the show went MIA due to its star, writer and creator Donald Glover’s busy schedule. Season three and four are finally in the works, but they won’t premiere until 2021.

According to Variety, FX Networks chairman John Landgraf announced at the Television Critics Association’s press tour that season three will be ready in January of 2021 and equipped with 10 episodes. Season four will follow with eight episodes in the fall of 2021. There are already talks of a fifth season as well.

“As long as Donald wants to make more Atlanta, I’m down for that. But it’s his choice,” Landgraf added.

Landgraf added that while many scenes will be shot in Atlanta, there will also be a bulk of shooting outside of the United States.

During the show’s hiatus, its stars have been keeping busy, especially Glover. Filming was delayed due to Glover tsarring in Solo: A Star Wars Story, voicing Simba in the re-release of Lion King and headlining Coachella in 2019. The cast’s other stars had been busy on the big and small screen as well. Lakeith Stanfield starred in Sorry to Bother You while Brian Tyree Henry earned a Tony nomination for his role in the Broadway play Lobby Hero. Zazie Beetz, who plays Vanessa, starred in the Deadpool sequel in 2018 alongside Ryan Reynolds.

Atlanta earned 16 Emmy nominations back in 2018 and won two for Outstanding Cinematography for a Single Camera Series and Outstanding Sound Editing for A Comedy or Drama Series and Animation. Thanks to Atlanta, Katt Williams also took home his first Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. In 2017, the series took home a Golden Globe for Best Television Series. Hopefully, the two upcoming seasons will be just as critically acclaimed.