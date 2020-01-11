Carmelo Anthony Gifts Single Mother With A Car

Carmelo Anthony just made a single mother’s life a lot easier. The NBA All-Star gifted a Baltimore woman named Shalita Addison with a car through his partnership with Gettacar.

“We partnered up and gave a car for the holidays,” Anthony told NBCSports Northwest. “We surprised a family who really needed it, and we made somebody’s holiday. We made a family happy, made some wishes come true. It’s a great feeling when you can do something like that and help a family out. It always put things in perspective when you see the impact that has on people.”

When Addison was gifted with the 2017 Mazda CX3 she cried tears of joy. Addison had a car but she could rarely start it and it always giving her problems. Now that she has reliable transportation, she can now go see her daughter, Taylor, play in her basketball games at Mount St. Mary’s University.

“I’m so grateful,” Addison said. “Sometimes you don’t think that prayer works, but raising her and then she gets a D1 scholarship, just the odds of that are just like, you know what I mean? It makes you just keep pursuing your dreams and sometimes everything doesn’t workout, but like they always will.”

Gettacar is a service based in Philadelphia that delivers cars all over the east coast.

“Gettacar stepped up to the challenge and they delivered,” Anthony added.

The Portland TrailBlazers forward is no stranger to giving back. After he briefly signed with the Houston Rockets in 2018, he gave 150 elementary school teachers school supplies through his Tools for Teachers Initiative through the Carmelo Anthony Foundation. He also gave to teachers from Oklahoma City and his hometown of Baltimore. He’s also done a “Day of Giving” in Baltimore back in 2018.

Take a look at Addison’s reaction below.