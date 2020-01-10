Good Deeds: Tyler Perry Hires Man Who Was Serving Life Sentence For 2 Grams Of Cocaine

Tyler Perry just gave a life-changing opportunity to a man in need.

Darrell Hall, an ex-con who was incarcerated for possession with intent to distribute two grams of cocaine, got the surprise of his life while attending an event hosted by the Fulton County District Attorney’s office in Atlanta.

Hall was originally sentenced to life in prison and served 13 years before he was granted parole. The new DA, Paul Howard, founded a Conviction Integrity Unit to help free imprisoned men and women who received sentences that were disproportionate to the crime. They reviewed Hall’s case and determined he was qualified for release.

Once free, the 52-year-old was having a hard time snagging a job. He told press he would go on interview after interview with no traction. He got into the habit of constantly checking his phone for signs he was hired, but all he got back from potential employees was, “I’ll get back to you,” or “I’ll send you an email.”

But the DA had a solution for Hall that blew away not only him, but everyone in attendance.

Hall was told that Tyler Perry has a job opportunity for him.

While it’s not clear what the job will be in, Hall is ready and willing to work.

“Anything – I could do a lot of things,” he said. “I have a lot of skills. Horticulture, lawn care, cooking skills, janitorial skills.”

He even took a cooking class while he was locked up, but it was hard to gauge if he was good at it or not, since prison food leaves much to the imagination.

“In prison?” he said of the classes, laughing. “I have never seen a good meal in prison.”

No matter what the job is, Hall is just grateful for the chance to work.

“I’m just thankful for Mr. Paul Howard,” he said. “It seems like they would be people who are against you. But they were for me.”

Hall has his first interview with Tyler Perry studios on Monday.