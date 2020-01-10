International Olympic Committee Bans Protest From Athletes, Hammer-Thrower Gwen Berry Is Not With It

For decades, at least a century now, athletes have been celebrities. When they speak people listen. And the athletes that command the most ears, are often those who share their sociopolitical ideologies. See Muhammad Ali, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Jim Brown, Venus and Serena Williams, Althea Gibson, Simone Biles, and Colin Kaepernick to name a few.

But despite these numerous examples over the years, White people in the world and White people in power have taken issue with athletes of color using their platform to discuss injustice. We saw it when Fox journalist Laura Ingraham told LeBron James to “shut up and dribble” or when the NFL made kneeling a punishable offense.

And we’re seeing it now with the Olympics.

Last summer, Olympic hammer-thrower Gwen Berry raised eyebrows and received a formal reprimand from the United States Olympic Committee when she threw up a Black Power fist during the 2019 Pan American Games medal ceremony in August.

U.S. hammer thrower Gwen Berry raises her fist at the end of the national anthem at the Pan Am Games today.

And despite the history and the significance of the Black Power fist, particularly at the Olympics, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) released a memo stating that they don’t want athletes sending political messages during the games.

Portions of the statement read as follows:

“The Games are about sport, and the IOC feels a special obligation both to ensure that the focus is on the athletes and their competition without being drawn into political controversies, and to provide a Games environment that lets athletes compete without distractions from divisive and emotional issues outside the world of sport. Rule 50 helps to achieve this objective. … Rule 50 is not intended to stifle public debate on any topic. However, the IOC believes that the Olympic Village and the other Games venues and sites should focus on sport and remain free from advertising/publicity or any kind of demonstrations or political, religious and racial propaganda. … If the IOC is made aware of a potential breach of Rule 50, it will treat each case individually depending on what is said or done”

Naturally, Berry has learned of the IOC’s new mandate.

And in a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, she shared her thoughts about it.

“We sacrifice for something for four years, and we’re at our highest moment,” she said of the Olympics. “We should be able to say whatever we want to say, do whatever we have to do – for our brand, our culture, the people who support us, the countries that support us, [everything].

“We shouldn’t be silenced. It definitely is a form of control.”

She doesn’t agree with the sentiment that the Olympic platform is not the place for political thought.

“Because anytime somebody gets on the podium, the first question they ask is, ‘Oh, how does it feel to win a medal for your country?’ It’s the same thing, over and over and over again. Like, when are we gonna have conversations about real issues?”