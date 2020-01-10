Two Black Female Executives File Suit Against McDonald’s Claiming Racial Discrimination
Two Black women have filed lawsuits against the legendary food chain McDonald’s claiming they were the targets of racial discrimination and held from advancing in the corporation, the Chicago Tribune reports.
Victoria Guster-Hines and Domineca Neal, two employees based in Dallas, filed the suit in Chicago federal Court on Tuesday. Guster-Hines and Neal described their time at McDonald’s as a “hostile and abusive work environment,” which made room for threats, racial slurs and low access ascend the ranks within the company.
The lawsuit seeks undisclosed monetary damages, but does reference a loss of over $2 million in pay and benefits for Guster Hines and “hundreds of thousands of dollars” for Neal.
Both Guster-Hines and Neal allege they were demoted in 2018 from vice president positions to senior director roles after the company restructured under its former CEO, Steve Easterbrook. The suit claims the restructuring framed it so that Black employees were unable to obtain senior executive titles.
Easterbook was fired from the company in November after he admitted to partaking in a consensual relationship with a subordinate employee.
Easterbrook is named in the suit along with the company’s current CEO Chris Kempczinski and Charles Strong, head of the west-zone for McDonald’s.
The women are represented by Carmen Caruso, a Chicago-based attorney, who told the Tribune that her clients have taken a leave of absence from their current roles. Guster-Hines and Neal also filed a discriminatory suit with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.