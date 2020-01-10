Joycelyn Savage Released From Jail After Pleading Not Guilty, Azriel Says Pressing Charges Was “Tough Love”

As we predicted, the updates regarding Azriel Clary and Joyceln Savage keep rolling in. Yesterday, we shared that Joycelyn, after attempting to flee the scene of her fight with Clary, eventually turned herself into police. She was eventually charged with misdemeanor battery.

But according to new reports from TMZ, Joycelyn was released from jail yesterday.

She was freed with the promise that she would appear in court on January 23. TMZ also caught up with Joycelyn’s parents. They said that they have not been in contact with their daughter but place the blame for the incident solely on R. Kelly.

“You just have to keep praying, keep everything situated. We’re going to do what’s legal and file it with my attorney. We’ll make it happen.”

He also shared that the video doesn’t appear to be entirely reliable.

“That video was kind of sketchy. Nobody knows until we see what happens from there. I’ll talk to my attorney and we’ll move forward…I feel like just like the other father who was there. None of us want this to happen. We should always blame it on the predator himself, R. Kelly.”

Meanwhile, Azriel, who has been reunited with her parents after five years, explained, via Twitter, why she pressed charges against Joycelyn.

Joycelyn is sadly in jail for assault, I thank everyone for sending me lots of love and prayers. You all will know everything sooner than later. 🦋🙏🏿 — Azriel Clary (@theonlyazriel) January 9, 2020

I woke up today happy but torn, I didn’t come to Chicago for Robert… only for Joy, whom he purposely separated us because he knew I’d try to make her go home. Please pray for Joy, this is just tough love so she can come to her own realization at her own timing. ❤️ — Azriel Clary (@theonlyazriel) January 9, 2020

She also asked that the public be forgiving of her for misleading people in the public.

No one ever wakes up and says “today I’m going to be manipulated, or taken advantage of, or kidnapped”.. those are things you just cannot control. I never thought me and victim would ever be in the same sentence because I was too in denial.. but once you realize, your realize. 💫 — Azriel Clary (@theonlyazriel) January 10, 2020

According to TMZ, Azriel would like to help law enforcement in their investigation against R. Kelly. But sources claim she is hesitant about speaking with authorities about what she experienced with R. Kelly because she denied allegations when she spoke to federal agents in the past and fears facing legal trouble.

It’s a very real concern. Hopefully, authorities will take into consideration the state of her mind at the time and work something out to ensure that there is yet another story on file about R. Kelly’s behavior over several decades.