Start the New Year Fresh with Brand New Sheets — All On Sale Now!

New year, new sheets.

There’s no better time to update your bedding than the new year. You’re making a fresh start, so it’s only fitting that you end your days lounging in fresh sheets. And besides, there’s empirical evidence that suggests that you’ll like a baby when you have new bedding.

Ready to make that bedding upgrade? Take your pick from this premium comforter and sheet sets on sale.

Chevron Comforter 6-Piece Set in Queen

Featuring six distinct pieces and trendy design, this set will have your bedroom looking like a swanky hotel room. In addition to a breathable comforter, it also includes decorative pillows, a bed skirt, and two shams. Each piece is hypoallergenic and made from soft brushed microfiber material. Get it on sale for only $40.

Bibb Home Down Alternative Microfiber Comforter

Gunning for a pristine and crisp aesthetic? This white comforter gives your bed a clean look and provides the utmost comfort with its 90GSM construction and hypoallergenic polyester fill. Right now, you can score it for only $39.99 — 33 percent off the original cost.

Bibb Home 8-Piece Down Alternative Comforter Set

Now if you want your bedroom to look like it’s straight from Pinterest, this set offers luxurious, in-vogue sheets. You’ll get bedding that features a classic baffle-box design, made of a double-brushed ultra-soft shell with a down alternative filling that will keep you cozy. The set includes two pillowcases, two shams, a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, a bed skirt, and a comforter. Usually $179, it’s on sale now for $54.99.

Down Alternative Reversible Comforter Set

Ideal for those who live a healthy lifestyle, this comforter set presents a worthy alternative to down. It keeps you warm and toasty while you snooze, and features shams that are embedded with hidden zippers close to the hemline, so your pillows will seamlessly disappear and give your bed a more uniform look. Typically retailing for $120, you can get it in your choice of color — blush or white — for $39.99.

4-Piece Luxury 100% Rayon Bamboo Sheet Set

If you’re making an effort to be more sustainable, this set is more up your alley. It includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases, all of which are made from 100% rayon from sustainably-sourced bamboo. Its satin fabric zaps away any kind of moisture, keeping you dry all night long. Get it on sale in your choice of color — aqua or white — for $76.

Yaasa® Grey Microfiber Sheet Set

You’ll find it hard to get out of bed if you have these silky-smooth microfiber sheets. They may look thin as paper, but they deliver indulgent softness that you won’t be able to get enough of. Each piece in the set — fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases — is made with 100% polyester, making it from wrinkle and pilling free. Get it in a queen or king variant for $44 and $49, respectively.

Bamboo Comfort 4-Piece Luxury Queen Sheet Set

Crafted from high-quality fiber and bamboo, this four-piece set can help you get the best sleep of your life. The hypoallergenic material rids you of allergens that keep you up at night, while the fabric ensures that you stay cozy and cool. For a limited time, you can get it on sale for $32.99.

Bamboo Comfort Luxury 6-Piece Sheet Set

This six-piece set is reminiscent of the sheets you see in hotels. The pieces are made from 1,000 thread Egyptian cotton for a luxurious feel. They’re also hypoallergenic, wrinkle-resistant, and earth-friendly. Normally retailing for $119, you can get them on sale for $38.99.

Prices are subject to change.

MadameNoire has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.