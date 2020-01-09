Tiffany Haddish Graciously Offered Her Womb To A Gay Couple At The Bar

Tiffany Haddish may be known for her hilarious roles on screen, but she can also be quite the philanthropist off-screen as well.

During a recent interview with Seth Meyers on his late night show, the “Girls Trip” star told the host about the time she offered her uterus to a gay couple at the bar.

Haddish was hanging out with her “Like A Boss” co-star Rose Byrne when she ran into two gentlemen at the bar that she took a liking to.

“I’m definitely not their type. They like, uh, you know…men,” she said of the couple.

After realizing they weren’t into her, the 40-year-old asked to be involved in their lives in a different way beyond romance.

“I start hitting on them and once I get a little drink in me, I want to, you know, donate my womb.”

In a blame it on the juice moment, Tiffany told the couple that if they wanted to have a baby, she would house the child in her body, breastfeed it and pay for it.

“If y’all want to have a baby, let me know,” she told the pair.

“I’ll pay child support. Y’all can raise it. I’ll carry it and I’ll breastfeed it for six months and it’s all yours.”

Luckily her co-star was there to stop the transaction.

“Rose was like, ‘No, Tiffany. You can’t do this. You need to go to your room,’ she said.

The funny bar moment led Tiffany to consider Rose a friend for life.

“That’s when I knew we’d be friends forever,” Haddish pointed out. “She protected my womb.”

We are sure their “friends in real life” chemistry will translate to the big screen, when their movie “Like A Boss” hits theaters Friday. In the film, their characters own a store together and team up against their investor villain, played by Selma Hayek.