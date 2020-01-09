Yolanda Carr, The Mother Of Atatiana Jefferson Who Was Senselessly Shot By A Fort Worth Cop, Has Died

Atatiana Jefferson’s mother Yolanda Carr passed away on Thursday morning, according to the family’s lawyer, S. Lee Merritt.

Carr died at home, almost three months after her daughter Atatiana Jefferson was fatally shot by a Fort Worth police officer in October.

“We just learned Yolanda Carr, the mother of #AtatianaJefferson, passed away in her home early Thursday morning. Atatiana was killed by a Forth Worth, TX police officer while serving as the caregiver for Ms. Carr who had recently taken ill. Memorial Service details will follow,” Merritt wrote on his Twitter account.

Police are reportedly investigating Carr’s death according to local outlet CBS 11 News.

Carr had been battling an undisclosed illness, which was the specific reason Atatiana moved back to Forth Worth as her caretaker earlier last year.

Atatiana was killed in the early hours of October 12 when officers responded to a wellness check from a neighbor, after they discovered the door was left slightly ajar. Jefferson and her nephew were up late playing video games, unaware of what was happening outside. Officers moved quickly, neglecting to announce their presence when they arrived. That is when former officer Aaron Dean fired shots through the window, fatally striking Atatiana.

The Forth Worth Police Department initially maintained allegiance with Dean, claiming that he fired swiftly because he saw Atatiana reaching for a gun.

Dean’s body-cam footage showed him walking outside around the home while shining a flashlight into a window. He can be heard yelling, “Put your hands up! Show me your hands!” then firing his gun less than a second later.

Due mounting pressure once Atatiana’s case made headlines, Dean resigned from the police department Oct. 14. He was later arrested, and a grand jury indicted him on the charge last month.

Merritt re-shared the moment Carr learned of Dean’s murder indictment from his Twitter account.

This is the second death to hit the family since Atatiana’s death. Her father, Marquis Jefferson died in early November from a fatal heart attack.

Carr’s death goes to show that police brutality not only kills their intended target, but wreaks havoc on their loved ones physically, emotionally and spiritually which especially in this case, amounts to more carnage and death.