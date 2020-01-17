6 Actions Parents Can Take To Prepare Students For High-Stakes Standardized Exams

The holidays are over, which means that for the majority of students in the country, standardized test preparation season is either here or just around the corner. Standardized tests are tools used in today’s educational system as a benchmark to measure student achievement. They include but are not limited to assessments such as Advanced Placement exams, state-mandated tests, and the SATs and ACTs. Depending on the school district where your child is enrolled, they can be a pretty big deal for both teachers and students. With all of this talk about high-stakes testing, many parents feel helpless and are left wondering what they can do during this time of year to set their scholars up for success. Aside from ensuring good attendance and homework habits, here are six actions that parents can take to support students during test prep season.

Consult with your child’s teachers to see what strategies are being taught

As schools gear up for state exams and other standardized tests such as the SAT and ACT, teachers will begin to teach and encourage students to use specific test-taking strategies. One great way to support your child during this time of year is to reach out to their teachers and find out which strategies are being taught in class. Some schools even provide students with handbooks explaining how to use each strategy with detailed examples.

Monitor strategy use on homework assignments

Once you’ve made yourself familiar with the test-taking strategies being taught at your child’s school, it’s a great idea to keep them in mind when you check their homework at night. For example, if the assignment is to read a passage and answer questions, make sure that they’ve annotated the passage and used process of elimination to answer the questions. If you notice that they’re not using their strategies on an assignment, tell them that’s it’s incomplete and have them redo it. If strategy use is enforced both at home and in school, students are more likely to use them on test day.

Assign weekly practice tests

If you’re looking to offer some extra preparation, assigning practice tests at home is a great solution. There are a variety of different test prep books on the market, but there are also many free alternatives. Online programs such as Kahn Academy provide lessons and practice exams by subject and grade level. Additionally, you can usually find math, science, and English state exams from previous years online.

Use data from practice exams to recognize areas of weakness

You can take your at-home test preparation efforts up a notch by scoring your child’s test and then using the results to pinpoint their areas of weakness. Then, you’ll be able to offer more practice in that area.

Encourage healthy eating and sleep habits

All of the training in the world will fall flat if students are not eating properly or getting an adequate amount of rest. So if you’ve noticed that you’ve become a bit lax in regard to your child’s bedtime (it happens to the best of us), now is a great time to tighten the reigns and bring some level of order back to his or her schedule.

Be positive and calm

High stakes testing can be stressful for children, so while we want them to do well, applying too much pressure can have adverse effects. In your preparation efforts, remember to use positive reinforcement, encouraging and above all else, remain calm.