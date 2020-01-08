Taraji P. Henson & Vivica A. Fox Want Jussie Smollett Back On “Empire,” Fox Says It’s Not Happening

Actor Jussie Smollett has been absent from “Empire” since his alleged “hate crime hoax” became one of the biggest entertainment stories of 2019.

With the series finally coming to an end at the end of season six, some of his cast mates and friends expressed interest in seeing Smollett reprise his role as “Jamal” on the show before the characters say goodbye to the silver screen for good.

Taraji P. Henson, who played Smollett’s mother, Cookie, said of a possible Jussie return:

“I was hoping we do. I would love to see him. I mean we started with him, we should finish with him. That’s my sentiment,” the Oscar nominated actress told Access at the FOX Winter TCA All Star Party.

Vivica A. Fox, who plays Cookie’s sister in the hit drama, reflected Taraji’s sentiments saying, “I’ve been asking for Jussie from the beginning. He’s always gonna be family, we absolutely love him. In life we make mistakes and things happen but the best thing is that the cast is absolutely supportive of him and we’d love to see him again. But it is a network decision.”

Despite the support from his co-stars, Fox Entertainment head Michael Thorn said Jussie will absolutely not be returning to the show.

“He will not be coming back,” Thorn said, according to Yahoo. “As you would expect when you’re finishing an iconic series like ‘Empire,’ that Brett, as the showrunner, along with his producing partners, would certainly have discussions about what’s the best way to finish the show. In this case, Jussie will not be coming back for the finale.”

He expressed that the team is working diligently to deliver to fans a fantastic conclusion, even without Jussie’s presence.

“Our hope at Fox — and I know the producers feel the same way — is that the show, to us, is much bigger than some of the personal stuff that’s unfortunately happened for Jussie, where we just want the ending to be as epic as the beginning,” Thorn said.

Continuing, “What I will tell you is what Brett and Danny and Lee and Imagine [Entertainment] have planned is awesome. And I’m really excited. It’s bittersweet, obviously, for the show to end, but I’m really excited, ’cause I think they have an incredible creative plan for the finale and I hope people come in droves.”

Welp, it’s the end of the road Jamal. We will see if it’s also the end of Jussie’s career in time.