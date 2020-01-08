Lizzo Takes Break From Tour To Help Out A Foodbank In Australia

Lizzo took a break from her crazy tour schedule for a good cause.

The “Truth Hurts” star visited a Foodbank in Victoria, Australia, to assist people impacted by the devastating wildfires.

Volunteers helping out at the Foodbank were informed that a special guest would be coming by, but they had no idea the special volunteer would be the multi-Grammy nominated artist.

“We knew someone would be visiting but we weren’t told who. Usually, it’s only politicians who visit so it was a pretty big deal,” a volunteer for the Foodbank, Emily, told Insider.

Continuing, “Safe to say everyone was freaking out, even the CEO looked so excited. Just shocked that it was really her and that she would make the time to come to Foodbank.”

The flutist told everyone that she was upset that her visit and tour dates in Australia coincided with such a national tragedy, so she wanted to do her part to help the country in any way she could.

“She gave a little speech about how much she’s always wanted to come to Australia and was sad that this coincided with the trip, but then saw it as an opportunity to come and spread awareness and do what she can while she’s here,” Emily told Insider.

The Twitter handle for the Foodbank thanked Lizzo personally for her selfless work.

“Beautiful @lizzobeeating stopped by our @foodbankvictoria warehouse today to thank our hardworking team and vollies who have been working tirelessly for the past 6 days. What a (star emoji). She even packed hampers for fire-affected regions. Thank you for the support.”

This is stacking up to be a career defining year for Lizzo. She is nominated for 8 Grammys, and just made history as the first woman ever to headline Bonnaroo.