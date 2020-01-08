[Watch] Michel’le, Joseline, Ceelo & More To Appear On Hip Hop Edition Of “Marriage Boot Camp”

WE tv should consider changing the name of its hit show “Marriage Boot Camp.” Unlike when it was first released, so many of its participants are not married, have never been married and many of them have no intention of marrying their partners or marrying at all.

In fact, according to the recent release of the trailer for this season of the series, some of the couples might not even be together in real life. Arguably, this is not the first time this may have happened. (We all remember Lil Fizz and Tiffany Campbell.) But we’ll get to all of that later.

WE tv recently dropped the trailer for the latest season of the show and this time they’re featuring couples from Hip Hop, including:

Joseline and Balistic

Styles P. and Adjua

Michel’le and Stew

Bianca Bonnie and Chozus

Ceelo and Shani

Joseline and her man are dealing with the fact that she is pressuring him to marry her. And also looming over her head is the fact that Joseline is fighting for the custody of her child with Stevie J.

Rapper Styles P. and his wife Adjua, who participated on OWN’s “Black Love,” are dealing with his infidelity over the years and the fact that the couple’s eldest daughter, a child from Adjua’s previous relationship, passed away.

Michel’le doesn’t believe her boo Stew is attracted to her.

Bianca believes that she loves Chozus more than she loves him.

And who knows what Ceelo and his girlfriend Shani are going through.

At the end of the day, none of this may even matter; because according to the trailer, one of these couples is faking their entire relationship. But before we learn which couple is being deceptive, we’ll watch the couples work for 10 days to save their relationships with the help of several experts, including divorce court judge Lynn Toler.

You can watch the supertease from this season of the show below.