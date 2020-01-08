Michelle Obama Launches Instagram TV Series “A Year Of Firsts”

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is dipping her toe into the reality TV business but not in the way that you might think, with the announcement of a new series.

The six-episode series titled A Year of Firsts will trail a group of first-generation freshman college students on their journey to achieving a higher education. The series is set to premiere in mid-January and run until June.

“As a first-generation college student myself, I know how intimidating it can be to take that leap and pursue your educational dreams,” Obama said in a statement. “That’s why I’m so proud of these students. By sharing their stories, they’re helping others see that the ups and downs of the first year of college are something everyone goes through — and they’re creating a supportive community for others facing similar challenges.”

The show is produced by digital-news outlet ATTN in collaboration with Obama’s Reach Higher organization which was created during her time as First Lady.

“As Mrs. Obama highlights in each episode, there are many hidden challenges to making it through college,” ATTN: co-founder Matthew Segal said in a statement. “This series will meet many students where they live — on Instagram — and share candid perspectives about how to overcome barriers.”

The Obama’s continue to experiment in TV production after last year’s announcement to venture into numerous development with the streaming conglomerate Netflix. Their Netflix backed documentary, American Factory, has garnered several nominations this award season.