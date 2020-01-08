Slick Woods Smiles & Radiates Pure Positivity After Suffering A Seizure

Model Slick Woods shared that she’s on the road to a speedy recovery recently following a sudden seizure earlier this week.

Woods, whose real name is Simone Thompson, posted a video of herself in her hospital bed smiling and seemingly less afraid than she was before the unexpected medical scare.

“Now that I’m feeling a million times better and walking again thanks @cheyalli for saving my life during an unexpected seizure in the middle of the night, man there’s so many people going through way worse #staygoofy,” she wrote.

In her comment section a slew of celebrities and supporters including Janelle Monae, Miguel, Teyana Taylor and La La Anthony wished her a safe journey back to better health.

The Savage x Fenty model kept the positive momentum going in her InstaStories where she shared a similar photo of herself with the caption, “Just blessed to be able to flex another day.”

The usually laid-back, colorful, 23-year-old model has had a hell of a year so far after announcing to fans in November 2019 that she was diagnosed with stage melanoma cancer, a serious but treatable form of skin cancer. Since that time she’s gone through chemotherapy treatment and shared her thought process along the way.

Recently she shared a photo of her in a wheelchair, expressing that her limbs were numb due to the cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment.

Woods, whose real name is Simone Thompson, is committed to beating cancer and has shared her different moods through one of the toughest battles of her life. The model has much to live for, including her one-year-old son Saphir, whom she shares with fellow model Adonis Bosso.

Wishing Woods all the warmth and perseverance to press forward. Hoping that 2020 is a year of wealth prosperity for her as she navigates this difficult journey!