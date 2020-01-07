“What’s Mine Is Mine” Cynthia Bailey And Mike Hill Plan To Sign A Prenup

It’s clear from the way they speak about each other to the recent photoshoot they participated in this past weekend that “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and sports commentator Mike Hill are excited about marrying one another.

Still, they’re not letting their emotions sweep them away.

When it comes to money, they’re being very practical.

When Bailey appeared on Sunday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” she shared the fact that she and Hill planned on signing a prenuptial agreement before they tie the knot on October 10, 2020.

“I think it just is smart. It protects everyone and we’re working on some really great things together,” she said in response to a fan question about the legal document. “We actually had this conversation with Kandi and Todd and we got a chance to see how they kind of like, worked it out.”

Hill, who was working as a bartender on the show that evening agreed. When Cynthia asked him if he was okay with signing the document, he said, “I’ve had my money taken before so…”

Bevy Smith, who was also on the couch piped up to share the Cynthia makes her own money though.

Hill said, “I’m not implying that she would take my money. I was saying like, you know, when you come into a relationship, what’s yours is yours and what’s mine is mine and what we make together we can split if it happens to end that way. Which it won’t happen to then that way.”

Hill proposed to Cynthia Bailey last July after the couple dated for a little over a year.

Bailey was married to Peter Thomas, also of RHOA fame, from 2010 to 2017. And shares a daughter with actor Leon.

Hill has been married twice before and shares a daughter from each union.

You can watch the interview in the video below.