Christina Milian Threw An Intimate Baby Shower With Friends And Family To Celebrate Her Baby Boy

Christina Milian is gearing up to give birth to baby number two!

The singer celebrated the upcoming arrival of her baby boy with an intimate baby shower with friends and family.

The 38-year-old hosted the event in partnership with Peanut app, a platform that allows moms to connect with one another.

Milian snapped a few photo booth flicks with her 9-year-old, captioning the images with, “Having so much fun at my baby shower with Violet! I’ve spoken before about how I love the @peanut app and their mission to connect moms and moms-to-be. It’s an amazing space to build friendships, find support and learn from other women. It seriously takes a village to raise a child and @peanut is a reminder that we’re not alone. This app and the community has really helped me, and I hope it helps you too. #peanutapp”

The mom-to-be also shared a slide show of images captured of herself with her family and friends. She thanked her loved ones for showing up and showing out on behalf of her son.

“Going thru all my pics from our baby shower and can see what a good time we had with our close friends and family. So many laughs & such good energy all around. Thank you @illuminationpr for hosting a special event in this time in our lives. And thank you To all who came out to celebrate! We love you.. More 📸 to follow..”

This is Milian’s first child with French singer/songwriter, Matt Pokora. She has a daughter, Violet, from her previous relationship with mega-producer, The Dream.