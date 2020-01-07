Two Children Shot By Driver In Milwaukee After Throwing Snowballs At Passing Cars

Police with the Milwaukee Police Department are actively searching for the driver of a white Toyota who reportedly shot two children age 12 and 13, after they were throwing snowballs at cars in their neighborhood.

According to WISN, the shooting took place around 7:50 p.m. on Saturday in a residential area in Milwaukee. A 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy fortunately survived the bullets, suffering non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Their names are being withheld due to the fact that they are minors.

The incident was corroborated by a tweet from the Milwaukee Police Department’s official page.

On Saturday, January 4, 2020, at approximately 7:50 p.m., the Milwaukee Police Department responded to a shooting on the 6100 Block of West Birch St. Upon arrival officers found a 12 year old Milwaukee female suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) January 6, 2020

The female victim was shot twice, while the male was shot once. They were taken to a local hospital where they recovered from their wounds.

“Preliminary investigation indicates both victims were with a group of juveniles throwing snowballs at cars passing by,” the department said in a statement Monday. “One of the snowballs struck the suspect’s vehicle and the driver of the auto fired shots into the group of kids striking the two victims. Milwaukee Police continue to investigate this incident and seek the unknown suspects.”

Police are searching the area’s surveillance footage to try to find more details that will help identify the suspect.

Authorities say a group of children decided to throw snowballs at passing vehicles Saturday night, but the driver of a white Toyota responded with violence, firing shots into the group after their vehicle was struck. https://t.co/NjvPBbSa8C — WCJB-TV20 (@WCJB20) January 7, 2020

Neighbors in the area were appalled and outraged that someone would take such a retaliation effort in response to a group of children being children.

“Me and my wife, we got six kids, we in the kitchen, all of a sudden you hear all these loud booms, so I actually told everybody to get down,” Ravell Davis, a bystander who lives nearby, told WISN. “It’s getting bad. You know, it’s ridiculous when you look outside and the front and side of your house is taped off. It’s getting real crazy now.”

Police are asking anyone with pertinent information to contact the department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.