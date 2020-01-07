Kevin McCall Taunts Eva Marcille On Social Media After Losing Custody Battle

After rapper Kevin McCall unsurprisingly lost his custody battle against Eva Marcille, the 34-year-old took to social media to taunt his baby mama.

We previously reported, McCall was arrested at a Fulton County courthouse during the custody hearing for his 6-year-old daughter, Marley Rae, after he got into a confrontation with a police officer. He Facebook Live’d the entire incident as he resisted arrest. He was arrested on a felony charge and is currently facing five years in prison.

Even though it is very clear that McCall is completely unfit to be a parent, the “Deuces” artist continues to direct his anger at Eva by mocking her on social media.

“What do u get when u cross the term “police” with let’s say, a random WORD like – let’s say “escort” just randomly,” he said on Instagram.

Continuing, “So what do u get when u cross the word “Police” and “Escort”. Answer : PIG-FORD (Yeah I just for idea from the swipe left freestyle just for the F of it. You smart dummy.”

His words seemed to be aimed at Eva, whose maiden name is Pigford.

This is the latest, in a string of erratic and frightening behavior exhibited by McCall in the last few years. Eva has been very outspoken about their tumultuous relationship, and claims she was abused during their time together.

Their daughter, Marley, was adopted by Eva’s current husband, Michael Sterling.

During her custody suit with Kevin, Eva provided evidence to paint McCall as a “ticking time bomb” and a threat to herself and her child. McCall asked for not only custody of Marley, but to have Eva pay him child support when Marley is with him.

Given the ruckus he caused during his hearing, it’s pretty clear that he lost any chance he had to prove he was a capable and responsible father.