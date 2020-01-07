Kandi Admits She Was “So Scared” To Put On Carnival Costume On TV: “Sometimes This Body Just Don’t Be Together”

Kandi Burruss says it took a lot for her to feel comfortable putting on that revealing outfit for Caribana in Toronto on Sunday night’s episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta. The 43-year-old shared in her weekly RHOA recap series, “Speak on It,” that she was nervous about trying on the outfit in front of millions of viewers because, like the rest of us, she can get self-conscious about her body due to frequent weight fluctuations.

“I don’t know if I’m ready for this costume,” she said in her confessional during episode 10. “I been eating good, living my best life.”

However, not only were her cast mates supportive hype women (on a side note, everyone else but Marlo Hampton tried on their outfits in the privacy of their rooms), but she also was a fan of how the costume, pretty much a one-piece swimsuit adorned with crystals and feathers, looked on her.

I was so scared to put that outfit on in front of the cameras. I was like that HD might make this body look a mess ! pic.twitter.com/2tFh2LGe7I — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) January 6, 2020

“Can we just reflect on how good I looked in the outfit? I mean honestly, I was a little scared because I was like, uh, child I don’t know if I want to put that on in front of the world,” she said in her “Speak on It” video. “My body, I’m a yo-yo. My weight goes up and down. Sometimes this body just don’t be together for that.”

Things worked out though because Burruss tried intermittent fasting to shed a few pounds before the big trip to Canada.

“But I will say, right before then, Marlo had put me on to that intermittent fasting, which I had did for two weeks before we went to Canada because I knew we was going to have to wear some of those costumes,” she said. “Thank God she did, honey because it gave me that extra little five pounds off that I needed.”

The curvy star looked good!

Not to mention, the outfit stayed in place for the Carnival turnup, which is the biggest win of all: