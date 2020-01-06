Draya Michele Was Spotted Out Having A Lavish Dinner With This NFL Baller

Draya may be rightfully exploring her dating options according to a few snaps taken of the former Basketball Wives reality star over the weekend.

Draya was spotted out with NFL baller Corey Coleman, who is a wide receiver for the New York Giants.

An anonymous Shade Room submitter sent a grainy photo and a video of Draya and Corey enjoying dinner at the popular eatery Tao in New York City. Since announcing her split with NFL cornerback, Orlando Scandrick who is currently a free agent, this is the first time we’re seeing her out and about, one-on-one with another man.

The user explained said she could barely make out the two from her vantage point, she said she could identify Corey because of his signature double “C” chain, shaped like the Chanel logo.

Draya and Orlando called it quits last year, with Draya confirming the two split in December.

“I have been single for the entire month of December,” she wrote. So if anyone has anything to say about me or the guy I used to be engaged to, save it. We don’t care. Merry Christmas everyone.”

The two dated off and on since 2013 and share a three-year-old son named Jru Scandrick. Draya also has a 17-year-old son named Kniko Howard from a previous relationship.

So while it can’t be confirmed that Draya is in the throes of a budding romance, it looks like she’s ready to see what love has to offer her in 2020.