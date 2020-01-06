Lizzo Says She’s Quitting Twitter Because of “Too Many Trolls”

Singer Lizzo is taking an indefinite break from social media, announcing her decision to her fans on Sunday morning.

“Yeah I can’t do this Twitter s–t no more..too many trolls…” she wrote.

Yeah I can’t do this Twitter shit no more.. too many trolls… ✌🏾 I’ll be back when I feel like it. — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) January 6, 2020

The action is definitely rooted in seeking mental peace as the entertainer has been the subject of many attacks over her body and how she carries herself with confidence, in spite of being constantly told that she’s unworthy due to her size.

Recently the singer was the subject of a similar conversation after she donned a long t-shirt with the back cut out to a December 8 Laker game, exposing her buttocks.

The conversation jumped between fat shaming and body politics, forcing Lizzo to tell everyone that she can and will dress how she chooses.

“Never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself,” she said on Instagram live. “This is who I’ve always been. Now everyone’s lookin’ at it, and your criticism can just remain your criticism. Your criticism has no effect on me.”

“Nothing really breaks my joy,” she continued. “I’m a really solid, grounded person, and I know that I’m shocking because you’ve never seen in a long time a body like mine doing whatever it wants to do and dressing the way that it dresses and moving the way that it moves.”

But the constant attacks have to become tiresome, even to the person with the strongest mental fortitude. In June, the singer had an emotional moment on social media, expressing that she felt depressed and isolated.

“I am depressed and I cannot talk to anyone because there is nothing anyone can do about it.” Life hurts.”

But in spite of her struggle with depression, the singer had a monumental 2019, closing out the decade as Entertainer of The Year for the Associated Press.

Near the end of 2019, Lizzo shared her emotional journey along with the sacrifices she made to become one of the biggest stars of the last few years.

2009 was the year my daddy died 2009 was the year I lived in my car & cried myself to sleep on thanksgiving 2019 is the year my album & song went #1. 2019 is the year I told my mama I can buy her a house Anything can happen in a decade Tomorrow is the beginning of ur Anything pic.twitter.com/QEvtGLPT94 — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 31, 2019

Taking breaks from social media is a much-needed part of mental wellness, so take all the time you need Lizzo!