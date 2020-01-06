Oprah Winfrey Broke Down Into Tears After Lady Gaga Recalled Being Raped Multiple Times During Candid Interview

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey is the queen of making people cry with her vulnerable interviews, but her recent sit down with Lady Gaga got so deep, Ms. Winfrey herself broke down into tears.

The Oscar winner was the first guest on Oprah’s nine-stop Weight Watcher’s (now known as ‘WW’) arena tour. The two engaged in conversation about how Gaga recovered after being raped repeatedly as a teen.

The 33-year-old suppressed the trauma of assault for years while she skyrocketed into fame, until the “intense pain” manifested into actual physical pain.

“I just didn’t stop moving and working and dancing through insurmountable pain … It was so frustrating … I was improperly medicated and I wasn’t in therapy,” she said.

Gaga carried the pain for five years without any source of relief. “I was afraid I was gonna die,” she said, tearing up.

“And I’d rather face that, those five years, because they made me who I am.”

The assault, coupled with the emotional pain, led Gaga to a mental breakdown.

“I was triggered, really badly, in a court deposition. This part of the brain where you stay centered and you don’t disassociate, right? It slammed down. My whole body started tingling and I started screaming. I was in a hospital,” she explained. “The brain goes, ‘That’s enough, I don’t want to think about this anymore. I don’t want to feel this anymore.’ Boom. You break from reality as you know it. You have no concept of what’s going on around you.”

Gaga credits the expertise of her psychiatric team an a mix of antipsychotic, anti-depressive and DBT therapy for helping her save her life.

After their talk, Winfrey embraced Gaga backstage and lauded the entertainer for her bravery, “You were so amazing,” Winfrey said in tears.

“You were so vulnerable, you were so truthful, you were so real. I couldn’t even believe you were doing that.” They embraced in a long hug. “To be the truth that way? Nobody does that,” Winfrey gushed.

You can watch below: