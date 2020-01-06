Lindsey Graham’s Ridiculous Response To Colin Kaepernick’s Comments On Iran Shows Why Some White Men In Power Are Problematic AF

In the days following the United States’ assassination of Iran’s Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleiman, activists have taken to social media to express their concerns surrounding the event and the ever-increasing threat American citizens possibly face with the threat of retaliation efforts.

Critics also addressed the nation’s history of imparting terror on Black and brown communities globally for its advancement. One of those voices with a large platform happened to be Ex-NFL player Colin Kaepernick.

“There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism,” he wrote.

“America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad,” he continued. “America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world.”

He then retweeted a quote by Angela Davis, who has been one of the most prominent voices critiquing the United States and it’s ties to advancement by any means necessary.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) attacked Kaepernick over his assessment in an interview with Fox News on Sunday Morning Futures, incredulously calling the football player a “loser” and a “racist.”

“Yeah, he’s a loser on and off the field,” Graham said. “He has no idea what the Iranian regime has done to the region, he has no idea that they have 600 American deaths as a result of IEDs made in Iran and used in Iraq.”

“It’s un-American,” he continued. “He’s a racist. If you’re looking for racism in America, Mr. Kaepernick, look in the mirror. Your country is not the problem! It’s the Iranian and you’re so blinded by your hatred of Trump that you can’t see the difference between who we are and who the Ayatollah is.”

The situation in Iran has rapidly progressed since Trump ordered the deadly attack on January 3, citing that the call was made in response to an imminent threat posed towards America. Republicans and Democrats have taken a bipartisan stance on the issue, with the GOP in full support of the attack, while Democrats argue Trump has overstepped his presidential powers.

In response, Senator Bernie Sanders announced he would sponsor a bill that would deny the White House the access to implement military strikes without congressional approval.

“I am introducing a bill with Rep. Khanna to stop Donald Trump from illegally taking us to war against Iran,” Sanders tweeted. “It’s working-class kids who will have to fight and die in a disastrous new Middle East conflict—not the children of billionaires.”

But many agree with Kaepernick and are taking to social media to support the activist as well as other voices who have urged for more accountability and awareness regarding how to dismantle white supremacy and its effects on the global consciousness.