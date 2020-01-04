Pam Grier Shuts Down Cancer Rumors

There were rumors floating around social media that veteran actress Pam Grier was diagnosed with stage four cancer. Fortunately, these rumors are 100 percent false.

According to TMZ, a rep from Grier’s team said she is in great health and is keeping busy. Grier is currently filming the third season of Bless This Mess, which airs on ABC. The rep added that she puts in 8 to 10 hour days filming the sitcom.

Grier is actually a cancer survivor. She was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in 1988. She was told by doctors that she only had 18 months to live but defied the odds after completing aggressive treatment.

The North Carolina native spends her time farming in Colorado, which helped her get the role as the county sheriff on Bless This Mess.

“Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming – those are my roots, where my people are from,” the 70-year-old told the Sioux City Journal. “The Asians and the blacks lived in my grandmama’s hotel while they worked on the railroad. Everyone had bull serum they could trade.”

Bless This Mess follows a New York City couple who traded in the New York City life for the farm life when they decided to pick up and move to Nebraska. The change of pace isn’t as easy to adjust to as they thought it’d be.

Grier said this role is more authentic than fans realize.

“People don’t know that because they always see me dressed up and cleaned up for roles.”

She said she even “smelled the part” when she met with producers because she had just come from her farm.

This role is a major switch from her roles that helped her rise to fame in the ’70s. Grier was a sex symbol known for starring in films like Foxy Brown, Coffy, Sheba Baby, Friday Foster, Black Mama White Mama and The Big Doll House.