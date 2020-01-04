Gwen Ifill To Be Honored With Black Heritage Postage Stamp

According to The Root, late journalist Gwen Ifill will receive a postage stamp in her honor.

The U.S. postal service will host a dedication ceremony to launch the stamp on January 30.

The ceremony will celebrate Ifill who will be the 43rd person to grace the Black Heritage Forever stamp collection. The collection has honored people like Maya Angelou, Harriet Tubman, Ida B. Wells, Bessie Coleman, Madame C.J. Walker and many more.

According to a press release from USPS, the ceremony in Washington D.C. will unveil the stamp featuring a photo of Ifill taken by Robert Severi and designed by Derry Noyes. The ceremony is free and open to the public.

Ifill died at 61, in 2016. She was a print and broadcast journalist who worked for the New York Times, Washington Post and was the first African American to moderate a major television news-analysis show.

The Black Heritage Forever stamp honors Black Americans who have made significant contributions to the country.

These stamps can be used forever, regardless of increasing postage rates.