Sheree Whitfield From “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” Is 50 & Fabulous!

Though she’s no longer holding a peach, Sheree Whitfield just stole the limelight with her svelte figure in a recent celebratory birthday post.

The former Housewives of Atlanta star turned 50 on Thursday, January 2, and gave us a peek of how she’s bringing in her new year of life.

“Toasting to 50! So grateful to see 50 & in great health. Life is all in what u make of it! Count your blessings. New year, new chapter #chapter50,” she wrote.

She even played into the hilarious viral reaction videos by placing a video of her showing off her snatched figure in a floor-length, black dress!

Her cast mate Kandi Burruss joined in on the fun with a dedicated message of her own.

“Happy Birthday @shereewhitfield!!!! I hope you are having the time of your life. You make 50 look so good! Give @shereewhitfield some bday love y’all!” she wrote.

Every now and then Sheree posts photos of her meeting up with her former co-stars, and she most recently linked up with her former foe Kenya Moore and baby Brooklyn on Thanksgiving Day.

“Happy Thanksgiving! Look who stopped by today. She needed some potatoes. #LovethyNeighbor,” Sheree wrote.

But for the most part, the former housewife seems to be enjoying her life in Atlanta at Chateau Sheree spending time with her three adult children, Tierra, Kairo, Kaleigh, and her puppy, Gotti.

Happy birthday Sheree!