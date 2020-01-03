Bryce Gowdy’s Uncle Speaks Out On Family’s Circumstances: There Was Neglect From One Side And Too Much Responsibility From The Other

Yesterday, we shared the heartbreaking story of the death of high school star athlete Bryce Gowdy. On Monday, Bryce committed suicide just days before he was to move to Atlanta to join Georgia Tech’s football team. And on New Year’s Eve his mother, Shibbon Winelle, took to Facebook Live to detail the days leading up to her son’s death, sharing at the end of the 11-minute video, ”My baby walked in front of a train and he killed himself! I’ve been begging for help for months. For months I’ve been begging for help.”

Many questioned why family and friends didn’t come to the aid of Winelle, who also has two younger sons. An interview with Bryce’s uncle days after his death offers some insight into the larger family dynamic as well as the demons the 17-year-old was battling. Thomas Gowdy, who is the brother of Bryce’s father, told 11 Alive, Bryce didn’t have a history of mental health issues, but he had been under immense pressure in the six months prior to his death. Thomas, who described Bryce as the head of the household, said the teen was worried about how his family would fare when they were left behind in Deerfield Beach, FL.

“He was excited. He was very excited to meet his new Georgia Tech family. I mean he was happy, that’s why I’m hating the fact that the media wants to paint the picture of depression. You don’t have to be depressed in order to commit suicide. It doesn’t have to be a life of depression or a life of struggle to make you commit suicide. It could be one event that pushes you to the edge because you’re vulnerable.”

It was clear from the video uploaded by Bryce’s mother that being homeless and shifting from one hotel to another was taking a heavy toll on both of them.

“His mother basically couldn’t handle all the duties that came with fathers not being there,” Thomas said. “So Bryce had to be basically the head of his household at a young age, before he was even a teen. (Bryce’s mom) did have the option of splitting the kids up, but Bryce didn’t want to split up. It was more than a few families willing to take on a child if they needed to, especially our family – obviously we were willing to take on them all. But Bryce wanted them together because he’d seen them as more than his brothers, he was like their father figure.”

Thomas said Bryce would would work with him during the summers at his car detailing service or the family lawn service business, but he knew his family still needed more help.

“He knew he was going to be alright,” [away at school] Thomas added. “His worry wasn’t him – it was his brothers. Basically, he didn’t want his brothers to go [through] what he went through, having to grow up too early.”

While it’s understandable that Bryce wanted to keep his family together, when it comes to the lack of other aid for Winnelle and her boys, Thomas told NBC news, “There was neglect from one side [of the family] and too much responsibility from the other side.”