Jeezy Surprises Jeannie Mai At Her Birthday Party With This R&B Musical Guest

Rapper Jeezy may have been known in the past for his hard-hitting lyrics and trap lifestyle, but when it comes to love, the Sno-Man is one big softie.

The Atlanta native whipped out the big R&B guns to surprise his girlfriend, Jeannie Mai, for her upcoming 41st birthday on January 4th.

During the Miami New Year’s Eve celebration, Jeezy took the stage and said, “Happy birthday, baby. I can’t sing but I got somebody to come sing ‘Happy Birthday.’”

Tevin Campbell walked through the crowd to a shocked and elated Jeannie, belting his classic hit, “Can We Talk.”

Jeannie and Jeezy dance and sing along with Campbell, as the sultry crooner hits every note flawlessly.

Just a few weeks ago, the couple shared their love for that song as they sang along to it during a car ride in a drop top convertible. At the time, Jeannie posted the video to her Instagram page with the caption, “U know da vibezzz.”

Mai and Jeezy confirmed their relationship a year ago. They become Instagram official in September and have been publicly doting on one another since.

On an episode of “The Real,” Jeannie told her co-hosts that Jeezy was her “equal.”

“The things I’ve been criticized for my whole life and in my past relationships, ‘Jeannie you’re too deep, you think about things too much,’ “why’s everything got to have a purpose?’ I’m not one for small talk or small conversations–I want to know why do you think the way you do? What brought you to look at things the way you do? Who are you? Who’s important to you? And I found my equal,” she gushed.

Jeannie was previously married to Freddy Harteis for ten years. They split in 2017.