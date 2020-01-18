Save 68% On These Wireless Earbuds You Can Wear In The Pool

Didn’t find a pair of AirPods Pro waiting for you under the tree this Christmas? Don’t fret. There are still plenty of wireless options out there, ones that don’t cost an arm and a leg. The xFyro xS2 Waterproof Wireless Earphones are a worthy investment, and they only cost a quarter of what you would have spent on overpriced — and some might even say overrated — earphones.

Boasting IP67 waterproofing, the xFyro xS2’s can be worn even when you’re taking laps in the pool. That’s something that can’t be said about the AirPods Pro. They feature a proprietary, noise-isolating silicone structure to block out distracting external sounds, as well as deliver extraordinary highs and deep lows to replicate a concert experience.

Equipped with Bluetooth CSR 4.2 tech, you can expect a seamless connection no matter what device you connect them to. They also come with a compact carrying tube that functions as a portable battery when the buds run out of juice.

For a limited time, you can snag a pair of the xFyro xS2 Waterproof Wireless Earphones for only $79.99. That’s a 68 percent discount from the original cost of $249.99.

xFyro xS2 Waterproof Wireless Earphones (Red) – $79.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

MadameNoire has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.