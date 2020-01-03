Understanding Mercury And Mercury Poisoning

1 of 15

of 15

“Mercury is in retrograde.” That’s about the only thing I am talking about when the word “mercury” leaves my mouth. But, mercury isn’t just some planet that many believe controls the tides, our emotions, and communication. It’s also a naturally occurring element found in some of the foods we eat and the products we use. And, like that tempestuous planet that seems to mess up our lives for a couple months a year, the compound can also cause a lot of damage. I had only heard vague whispers of mercury poisoning until recently. I knew that pregnant women weren’t to eat certain foods because the mercury could be bad for the baby. I knew my dad joked that steak was the healthier food over fish (in spite of my mom’s insistence he eat the salmon) because steak couldn’t cause mercury poisoning. But things got a lot more real recently when a friend of mine wound up in the hospital with mercury poisoning. “What?!” I thought, “That’s not something that actually happens! Oh but it does. My poor friend was just on a heart healthy kick, and since she knew fish was one food that’s good for just that thing, she’d gone overboard on it, and then she found herself in the emergency room. Though mercury poisoning can seem like a rare condition from the dark ages that doesn’t plague anyone today, that simply isn’t true. And, if it occurs, it can be very dangerous. In fact, if it goes untreated, it can be fatal. But what are the facts about this terrifying issue? Your friend who won’t touch sushi ever for fear of mercury—is she overdoing it? What about your dentist who uses mercury in certain products, is that okay? Here’s what you need to know about mercury poisoning. What it is Humans cannot create or destroy mercury, as it’s a naturally occurring element that lives in the soil, air, and water. Technically it comes from the earth’s crust, but can from there make it into the atmosphere, and of course ground and water. It’s a normal part of our environment, and not always dangerous, however a toxic form called methylmercury can build up in fish and animals that eat fish.

Which fish pose a risk? When it comes to mercury, not all fish is created equally. Shark, swordfish, marlin, king mackerel, ahi tuna, bigeye tuna, tile fish, and orange roughy can have particularly high levels of mercury. You may notice that a handful of these are commonly used in sushi, which is why those who are wary of mercury poisoning may skip the raw treat.

Which fish is safe? Though any time you consume seafood, you risk mercury exposure, some varieties have rather low levels of the stuff. While ahi tuna can be a problem, canned tuna is generally low in mercury. Other low-mercury seafood items include salmon, cod, shrimp, oysters, scallops, clams, tilapia, and crab. If you love to eat seafood regularly, you’re better off making a choice from this list.

Mercury and your dentist If your dentist has ever given you a filling to treat tooth decay, she likely used something called amalgam, which is 50 percent mercury by weight. Fortunately, the FDA has concluded that the low levels of mercury vapors emitted by these fillings should not pose any risks, and they are safe to use on adults and children over the age of six.

Mercury in light bulbs You may have heard that your light bulbs contain mercury, and that’s one reason it’s important to dispose of them properly. But don’t worry: your light bulb likely only has about 3mg of mercury, which is much less than the amount found in your watch battery, or a dental filling.

But do recycle It is important to properly recycle mercury-containing products like light bulbs so that they do not just end up in landfills. When we toss these out, they can emit vapors that make their way into our environments, raising the mercury levels in the air, which can get into our lungs.

Mercury in vaccines Anti-vaccers often (and incorrectly) point to the mercury in vaccines as the cause of autism in children. Vaccines do contain something called Thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative. However, the CDC has concluded that there is no evidence proving the trace levels of mercury in vaccines poses substantial risks. In fact, the body eliminates Thimerosal quite easily.

Mercury in thermometers Mercury can be found in thermometers. Mercury thermometers are glass tubes filled with this compound, and as your temperature changes, the mercury within the tube expands and adjusts, affecting the reading on the thermometer. The mercury in such a thermometer isn’t dangerous, unless the glass breaks. In that case, throw out the thermometer immediately.

How much is too much? So, now that you know where and when you may encounter mercury, the question is: how much of it is too much? Since avoiding it entirely may not be an option. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, you should not consume more than 0.1 micrograms of mercury per kilogram of body weight per day. The “average” adult weighing 176 pounds should have no more than eight micrograms of mercury per day.

Who is at risk? Some individuals are more at risk for mercury poisoning than others. Elderly individuals, babies, pregnant women, and anyone with an already compromised immune system should be especially cautious of mercury intake. That’s why sushi is a no-no food for women who are expecting, as well as for cancer patients with weakened immune systems.

Signs of mercury poisoning So how do you know if you’ve consumed too much mercury? Its signs present differently depending on the source of mercury. If you have been exposed to elemental mercury aka inhaled vapors, you may suffer insomnia, mood swings, tremors, headaches, a change in cognitive function, and a change in nerve responses.

Methylmercury poisoning Some symptoms of methylmercury poisoning (which can occur when high levels of mercury are consumed) include muscle weakness, hearing impairment, speech impairment, disrupted peripheral vision, difficulty with coordination of movements, and a pins and needles sensation in the hands, feet, or around the mouth. Particularly high doses, or poisoning in children, can lead to long-term neurological damage.

What to do If you suspect mercury poisoning, call poison control immediately. They will walk you through what to do next, and you will likely need to go to the emergency room. Unfortunately, there is no cure for mercury poisoning. You may need to be hospitalized and monitored until your symptoms subside, and from there, may need to monitor symptoms for the rest of your life.

Chelation therapy If your poisoning is especially severe, your doctor may put you through chelation therapy. This therapy uses something called chelation agents, which help remove the mercury from your organs. Even after therapy, you may need to see your doctor regularly to manage symptoms and keep an eye out for long-term neurological effects.