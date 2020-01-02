A Muslim Woman Was Sent Home From Her Fast Food Job After Refusing To Remove Her Hijab

A Muslim woman is sharing her horrifying account after she was asked to go home for refusing to take off her hijab at her place of employment Chicken Express, located in Forth Worth, Texas.

Stefanae Coleman, 22, shared a video on Twitter, which reportedly shows a part of the confrontation between her and the restaurant’s manager on December 30.

“I converted to Islam not too long ago and I started wearing my hijab, I went to work today and was kicked out because my hijab was not apart [of] the “dress code” apparently and I wasn’t allowed to wear it. Don’t come to the chicken express in Fort Worth!!” she wrote.

— Folake Adebola 💕 (@naemuulaa) December 30, 2019

In the video you can hear the manager arguing that the rule had nothing to do with religious persecution. In an interview with CNN Coleman said she felt, “disrespected, baffled, and highly upset.”

“Once I clocked in, the manager said, ‘Take off anything that doesn’t involve Chicken Express,’ which I knew he was talking about my hijab,” she said.

“So, I didn’t react. I just went to the back and took off my jacket and my purse. Five minutes later, he called me into the office telling me that I have to take it off because it’s not a part of the work uniform.” CNN reviewed the employee handbook only mentioned that hats with the Chicken Express logo were approved and found that it made no specific mention of a hijab, which is a garment that many women of the Muslim faith wear to cover their hair. A lawyer for the San Antoni location released a statement to CNN on behalf of the restaurant.

“The manager’s decision to send Ms. Coleman home for wearing the headscarf was due to a lack of training,” Rhett Warren, a lawyer for the restaurant said. “The manager was using a strict interpretation of the company policy that does not allow derivations from the standard employee uniform, and he unfortunately did not take religious liberty into consideration.”

The chain also said it plans on revisiting its dress code policy, as well as initiating a training for workers educating them on the importance of religious garb.

Coleman was paid for the hours she missed after being prematurely sent home, and the manager in the video also apologized. But Coleman says she’s considering her work environment which has still remained hostile.

“I just would have never thought that this would ever happen to me,” Coleman added. “I see it all the time on the news, but never once did I even think that I would get sent home because of it.”