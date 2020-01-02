Lauren London Reflects On 2019 In A New Year’s Post: “Half Of Me Is In Heaven”

Actress Lauren London and rapper Nipsey Hussle were poised to be one of the most powerful couples in Hollywood, when tragedy struck.

Nipsey was gunned down in front of his Marathon store in March of 2019, leaving behind London and his two kids, Emani and Kross.

Since his passing, the mom of two has been “ten toes down” honoring the legacy of her late partner, so it was fitting that the “Games People Play” star paid homage to Nip before the turn of the new year.

“2019 changed the rest of my Life. My existence shifted,” London wrote on Insta-stories. “Half of me is in Heaven and the other half is here to pick up and continue.”

“Things will never be the same.” She continued, “But everyday I still wake up and Pray Lord, Use Me. Long Live Ermias.”

London’s posts also included a photo of herself and Nipsey from last New Year.

In early December, London honored Nipsey through a new PUMA campaign. The visuals featured the LA native rocking clothing from her upcoming collection with a voiceover featuring a poem from Nipsey’s sister, Samantha Smith. The collaboration picks up the baton from Nip, who was working on projects with PUMA before his death.

“Pain is the light. Pain is insight. The body hurts but the spirit grows,” the poem said in the campaign.

“The flesh is starving while wisdom overflows. I got a question only Lord knows: does life birth us twice?”

It’s clear that despite the incredibly hard year Lauren had, that the mama and career woman is forging on for her family and for her community, truly forever stronger.