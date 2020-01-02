Bronx Man Beaten After Alleged Subway Snatching Now Claims He Was Trying To Be A Good Samaritan

“I mean, let’s really think about that: I’m going to carry her from the train station over here, kicking and screaming, and no one is going to notice that?” the father of five stated. “That’s usually what happens in the world. You just go with the video and you take it for what it is.”

The video is question was captured on December 30, which showed Alloway signaling to a Black woman who sat across from his on a 6 train going uptown. Alloway can be seen abruptly standing up and grabbing the woman as the doors open on the Morrison Ave.-Soundview/Westchester Ave. station in the Bronx. He places her on a subway bench as she screams to be let loose. While other riders are slow to react, a man threatens Alloway as the subway doors close. The young woman remains unidentified.

Alloway claims he was trying to rescue the girl who he claims was addicted to drugs and was trying to escape her abusive boyfriend who was also on the train.

“So I’m sitting there now,” he said. “I’m confused. I’m like ‘What the hell is going on?’ Why is this girl screaming ‘Help! Help! Help!’ when she just said she wanted to get off of this train? So I just let it go.”

After the viral moment, a second video showed Alloway in the midst of a public beating, where a few angered men in his neighborhood decided to use street justice.

Alloway was arrested after he ran into a local store for help. Police took him to St. Barnabas hospital where he was treated for his bruises.

Alloway also said he would appreciate another go-round with his attackers. Now he claims he wants to leave the Bronx because of the mass scrutiny, to return to Staten Island.