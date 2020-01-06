5 Reasons Why We Can’t Wait To See Like A Boss

If you’re in need of some inspiration for planning your first girl’s night out of 2020, look no further. Like A Boss starring Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne is days away from hitting theaters January 10 and we are beyond ready for this hilarious comedy.

Set against the backdrop of the beauty industry, Mel (played by Byrne) and Mia (played by Haddish) run their own cosmetics company. Despite being great at what they do, financial missteps leave them in over their heads, and when beauty maven Claire Luna (played by Salma Hayek) steps in and offers a lifeline, the women soon realize not every helping hand has pure intentions. In addition to being completely here for the storyline and the comedic contributions of Billy Porter and Natasha Rothwell, here are five more reasons why we’re excited to see Like A Boss.

It’s about friendship

We love a rom-com as much as the next lady, but it’s nice to see a movie that doesn’t revolve around a woman trying to get a man. Mel and Mia are about their business and their friendship and that’s something we can all relate to.

It’s the perfect excuse for a girls night out

We can never nurture our friendships enough and one of the best ways to make sure your relationship with the girls gets the TLC it needs is by planning a girls night out. For some, planning outings can be a daunting task; however, you can never go wrong with a good old-fashioned movie night. We can’t wait to link up with our girls to laugh and kiki at the comedic quips delivered by this cast.

It’s rated R

How much fun is a girl’s night out if things don’t get a little raunchy?

It’s for the ladies

There may be a man or two at the show come Friday night, but chances are you’ll be in a theater full of women having their own girls night so you can cut up as much as you want to and even make some new friends.

It’s by the ladies

With a call sheet that boasts a nearly all-female cast, there won’t be any damsels in distress or knights in shining armor in this story. The women will have to save themselves and we are completely here for it.