Tiffany Haddish Teams Up With Bumble To Serve Up Some Hilarious First Date Advice

Tiffany Haddish and Clippers star Montrezl Harrell teamed up with Bumble to offer LA’s finest some relationship advice. In a new “Play By Play” video, we see the duo critique potential lovers in real time as they go on their first dates. At one point, Harrell and Haddish intervene to give daters advice to end their first date with plans for a second date.

Haddish said of the fun partnership, “Teaming up with Bumble and Montrezl for this video was so much fun – I wish someone would surprise me with advice on my dates! Bumble empowers women to make the first move, and I hope this video encourages women to do just that, while having fun along the way,” said Haddish.

MN caught up with Tiffany Haddish to ask her some first date tips she recommends for any woman on a dating platform like Bumble.

MN: Do you pre-screen people before first date over the phone? What are some questions to ask a potential date?

A: Yes! Always. Do you have any children? Do you have a girlfriend? Do you have a boyfriend? Do you have a wife? Do you have a husband? And what is your favorite thing to do when you have downtime?

MN: What is an ideal first date? Location?

A: To me, an ideal first date is some sort of entertainment (like a comedy show, which is why it’s in my LA OUR WAY curated date!) and a dinner.

MN: What is the number one first date mistake you can make?

A: Disclosing too much information too fast!

MN: Who pays on the first date? Why?

A: The man ALWAYS pays on the first date … but if you don’t like him, pay and get the f*ck out of there!

MN: What would you say to women who are hesitant to use dating apps to meet people?

A: I totally understand not doing it if you’re not comfortable, but what I love about Bumble is that you can Video Chat with potential partners in the app to see if they are real without them having your phone number. My favorite thing about creating this video with Bumble was watching the couples interact! The best part of working with Montrezl was that he was fun to pick on (laughs).

MN: Do you have any dating app horror stories? Success stories?

A: No, not yet (laughs).

You can watch the pair give advice below: