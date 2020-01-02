“Orange Is The New Black” Star Danielle Brooks Celebrates Engagement To Her “Best Friend”

2019 was definitely a transformative year for Danielle Brooks, and the momentum just keeps going after the actress announced her recent engagement.

“I never thought one of the best days of my year would happen the last week of the year. I get to marry my best friend. We’re ENGAGED!! So excited to become your wife. D&D until the end,” Brooks wrote on Wednesday underneath a post her and her now fiancé, Dennis Gelin. The two were pictured and filmed at a New Year’s celebration while Al Green’s Let’s Stay Together played in the background.

Brooks received an outpouring of love and support from her OITNB co-star Uzo Aduba, Gabrielle Union and Octavia Spencer.

Brooks recently became a new mom in November, sharing a photo of her daughter to her followers on Instagram. The actress announced her pregnancy in July 2 via a Clearblue digital pregnancy test ad, to the delight of her fans and followers.

Both Btooks and Gelin documented their journey to parenthood in a Netflix series titled, A Little Bit Pregnant. On the show the couple was very forthcoming about their anxiety regarding becoming first-time parents and sat down with friends and experts who gave them comforting advice to soothe their fears.