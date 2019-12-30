Prayers & Support For Rep. John Lewis Rolls In After Announcing Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

Civil rights icon and Georgia congressman Rep. John Lewis revealed he’s waging the war of his life on Sunday, after sharing with supporters that he was recently diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer.

“I have been in some kind of fight — for freedom, equality, basic human rights — for nearly my entire life,” Lewis, 79, said in a statement. “I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now.”

Lewis went on to say that the cancer was discovered during a routine visit to his physician in December and was confirmed through several tests. Although pancreatic cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, Lewis shared that he feels hopeful and will undergo intense treatment over the next few weeks.

“While I am clear-eyed about the prognosis, doctors have told me that recent medical advances have made this type of cancer treatable in many cases, that treatment options are no longer as debilitating as they once were, and that I have a fighting chance.

“So I have decided to do what I know to do and do what I have always done: I am going to fight it and keep fighting for the Beloved Community,” he continued. “We still have many bridges to cross.

“To my constituents: being your representative in Congress is the honor of a lifetime. I will return to Washington in coming days to continue our work and begin my treatment plan, which will occur over the next several weeks. I may miss a few votes during this period, but with God’s grace I will be back on the front lines soon.

“Please keep me in your prayers as I begin this journey,” he said.

Rep. Lewis, born to sharecroppers on a farm in Troy, Alabama, has spent his life fighting for the underserved. Lewis was one of the leaders of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), working closely with several prominent civil rights leaders including Martin Luther King Jr. to organize the 1963 March on Washington. Lewis is hailed as one of the original 13 freedom fighters who waged protests on segregated public transportation routes, lunch counters and organized voter registrations during some of the most dangerous and tumultuous times of the civil rights era across the south.

In 1965 Lewis was severely beaten during the Bloody Sunday march over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. Over the course of his life he’s been arrested at least 40 times, even as a congressman, protesting for equality and justice. Since 1987 he’s served as the representative for Georgia’s 5th congressional district, and is revered as the moral conscience of congress.