Serena Williams Named The Female Athlete Of The Decade

Serena Williams has been making history throughout her career and will always be remembered as one of the greats in tennis and a female athlete that exemplifies black girl magic. As we prepare to enter a new decade, the Compton, CA native is being recognized for everything she has done during the pass decade. Williams has been named the Athlete of the Decade by the Associated Press.

“Whether it was health issues; coming back; having a child; almost dying from that — she has endured it all and she is still in championship form,” Stacey Allaster, CEO of the WTA, told AP. “Her records speak for themselves.”

During this decade, Williams has won a dozen Grand Slam titles and has been in the World Tennis Association’s number one slot for three and a half years. She’s won 89 percent of her matches, won 37 titles and made it to the finals at 52 percent of the tournaments she has participated in.

Williams’ reach has surpassed the tennis by making fashion statements, speaking up about women’s rights and women’s health. At last year’s U.S Open, she openly accused the umpire Carlos Ramos of sexism during her match against Naomi Osaka. Even though she lost the match, she was celebrated for using her voice and standing up for her rights no matter the circumstances.

“I’ve seen other men call other umpires several things,” she said after the match. “I’m here fighting for women’s rights and for women’s equality and for all kinds of stuff. For me to say ‘thief’, and for him to take a game, it made me feel like it was a sexist remark. He’s never taken a game from a man because they said ‘thief’.For me, it blows my mind. But I’m going to continue to fight for women.”

Williams has also won Associated Press’ Female Athlete of the Year title in 2002, 2009, 2013, 2015 and 2018.