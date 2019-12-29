Cardi B’s ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ Has Made Spotify History

On the brink of a new decade, Cardi B is continuing to flourish. Besides just recently purchasing her dream house with her husband Offset, her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, just made history. It has now become the most streamed female rap album in Spotify’s history according to Chart Data.

Invasion of Privacy is ending out the decade with 2.8 billion streams. Her single “I Like It” helped her reach this milestone. That track alone had 974,657,660 streams to date. She surpassed her nemesis, Nicki Minaj, whose 2014 album The Pinkprint had 1.8 billion streams.

.@iamcardib's 'Invasion of Privacy' has now surpassed 2.8 billion streams on Spotify. It's the most streamed female rap album in the platform's history. — chart data (@chartdata) December 29, 2019

The last two years for the Bronx spitter have been full of success and accomplishments. Besides winning a Grammy, she also launched a Fashion Nova collection, which sold out in a matter of minutes. She also tied the knot with Offset and welcomed her daughter, one-year-old Kulture. The 27-year-old also made Billboard history when she became the first female rapper with two Billboard Hot 100 number hits: “I Like It” and “Bodak Yellow.” Her breakout single “Bodak Yellow” landing in the number one spot also marked the second time in history that a female rapper has topped the chart with no featured artist on the song. The former Love & Hip-Hop star also made her movie debut in the flick Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Lili Reinhart.

Cardi B is currently working on her new album and hopes to release it in 2020. She said in the midst of everything else happening around her, her sophomore album has been a priority.

“I’m really just focused on my album…my album is on my mind 24/7. It’s practically all I’m focusing on. It has evolved a lot,” she told Billboard.

Earlier this year she said she’s naming her second album Tiger Woods.