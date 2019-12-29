J.R Smith Not Having The Best Holiday Season Since Cheating Rumors

NBA star J.R Smith’s marriage became a hot topic after his wife, Jewel, prayed for their marriage via Instagram due to cheating allegations. Smith responded saying that he and Jewel had been separated after it was rumored he was having an affair with actress Candice Patton who stars on The Flash. This scandal happened just before Christmas and it seems to have put a damper on the former Cleveland Cavaliers star’s holiday.

During a Q&A session on Instagram, the New Jersey native admitted that his Christmas was not full of cheer when asked by a fan.

“It [was] one of the hardest [Christmases] I’ve had but we still pushing!.” he responded.

When a fan asked him if he was happy, he didn’t hold back and admitted that he isn’t in a happy place.

“Not truly but I’m working on it,” he wrote.

Smith and Jewel had been in a longtime on-and-off relationship and tied the knot in August of 2016. They share four daughters together.

In her prayer video on Instagram, she said she came to address the allegations since people were filling up her DMs with what her husband was allegedly doing with Patton. Through her tears, she asked God to forgive her husband for his alleged infidelity.

“I ask you father God as your servant, to please help and heal my husband Lord father God and please forgive him for he knew not what he do. I ask grace Lord father God, and mercy over his life Lord father God. Lord father God I dispatch my angels to him right now wherever he is Lord father God to give him the strength and the courage to know he is good enough to get through to another day. Whatever hurt or pain that he has experienced in his past Lord father God, please let him know that that does not define his future.”

After praying for her husband and children, she prayed for Patton.

“Please keep us Lord father god, we are all hurting. everybody is hurting. not just me, but my husband, he’s hurting, and Candace, lord father god, she’s hurting. I pray Lord father God for Candace that you please just mend her heart Lord father God for her to go out here Lord father god and seek a married man. I just pray that you give her grace and mercy Lord father god through all of this.”

Patton has remained quiet regarding these rumors.