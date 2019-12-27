Eniko Hart Reveals She Learned Kevin Was Cheating Via A DM In New Netflix Special

Months before Eniko Hart delivered her now two-year-old son Kenzo, she went through one of the hardest moments of her life after her husband, Kevin Hart, was publicly exposed in a cheating scandal. Weeks ago a trailer for the documentary featured a clip of Eniko crying as she prepared to talk about the infidelity.

But in Kevin’s latest Netflix special, Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k It Up, which dropped today, Eniko shares what was running through her mind during that turbulent time.

“How I found out was a DM,” Eniko began. “I don’t know who it was, sent me an edited video of Kevin and another woman. I was pregnant at the time. I was about 7-8 months pregnant, I was having breakfast, I opened my phone and immediately I just lost it. I called him crying, I’m like pissed. Right then and there I kept saying, ‘How the f–k did you let that happen?'”

Her story comes in episode three of the six-part docuseries which covers the cheating scandal, Kevin’s controversy and subsequent bow out in hosting the Oscars, and the comedian’s recent car accident which almost claimed his life.

“You publicly humiliated me. Your whole, everything’s on Instagram, everything’s on social media. It was an ongoing fight all the time,” she said visibly emotional. “Every single day. I kept questioning him, like, ‘If this is what you’re gonna do, I don’t want to be a part of that.'”

In 2017, while Eniko was 7-8 months pregnant, Kevin received a clip of a sexual encounter he had with a woman during a trip to Las Vegas. Kevin’s former close friend, J.T. Jackson was arrested and charged with extortion in May 2018 for attempting to get money from Kevin, in exchange for keeping the clip under wraps. While the extortion charge has been dropped, the case has yet to be ruled on. Jackson denies all allegations made against him.

Eniko further explained saying she wanted to keep her family together especially because she was expecting a new baby.

“I kept worrying about the baby, I have to maintain a level head, I think that’s the only thing that really got me through,” she explained. “I wasn’t ready at the time to just give up on my family. I wanted Kenzo to be able to know his dad and grow up, so it was a lot. It was a lot for me, but we’ve been through it, we’ve gone through it, we passed it and he’s a better man now because of it.”

The couple also shares co-parenting duties with Kevin’s ex-wife, comedian Torrei Hart, who is the mother of Kevin’s oldest children, Heaven, 14, and Hendrix, 12.

“I’m happy that it kind of happened,” she continued, still visibly emotional. “I get sensitive every time I talk about it. Sorry.”

In response, Kevin said the cheating scandal was the “lowest moment of my life.”

“The worst part is just knowing how you made somebody feel,” Kevin said. “When I got to see that firsthand with Eniko, when I got to see the affect my reckless behavior had, that was crushing. That tore me up. That really tore me up.”

“That’s probably the lowest moment of my life because I know what I was responsible for,” he continued.