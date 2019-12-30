In Memoriam: Black Women We Lost In 2019 Who Are Gone But Not Forgotten

In 2019 numerous Black women, Black trans women, and black girls lost their lives in tragic events which shocked communities far and wide. We came to know their stories by use of social media, where local community activists used their voices to #SayHerName. Many of their deaths were the result of police brutality, domestic violence, suicide, and gun violence.

Black women’s stories are often ignored in the national media as we suffer the highest rates of maternal mortality, partner violence, along with the rising rates of suicide and mental health.

One of the many epidemics which caught media attention were the repeated killings of Black trans women. To date, at least 27 trans persons were killed in the United States (the number could be greater as some killings may have went underreported), with Black trans women making up the majority of those deaths. Black trans women are one of the most underserved populations who face adversity with lack of economic opportunities which can lead to homelessness, along with becoming targeted victims of violence and sexual assault.

We honor the memories of the women and the families who were stricken by their loss.