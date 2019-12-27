Tiffany Haddish Saw Nothing Wrong With Rapper Blueface’s Controversial “Money Shower” On LA’s Skid Row

A few days before Christmas, rapper Blueface went viral after a video showed him raining down hordes of cash on hundreds of Los Angeles citizens who live on Skid Row.

Rapper, Blueface traveled to Skid Row in Downtown, Los Angeles today to give back to those in need during this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/9L37n9aZdM — JaValle 🏁 (@JaValle) December 23, 2019

Social media was split over the act with many hailing it as an act of condemnation that embarrassed the less fortunate, while others argued a “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” mentality.

Rapper, Blueface traveled to Skid Row in Downtown, Los Angeles today to give back to those in need during this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/9L37n9aZdM — JaValle 🏁 (@JaValle) December 23, 2019

On person who didn’t feel bothered by Blueface’s antics is comedian Tiffany Haddish.

“It’s like tradition. It’s not unusual. It’s actually, from my experience, traditional. I’ve seen it so many times,” Haddish, 40, told TMZ. “Those people that’s saying it’s dehumanizing and degrading obviously haven’t lived in the hood. I’m from South Central Los Angeles. I’ve been around a lot of gangbangers, drug dealers and things like that, and they do often give out money, sometimes turkeys, toys — things of this nature.

“I have known a lot of men with money that are affiliated [with gangs] to jump on top of their best vehicle and make it rain,” Haddish continued.

When asked if the act of picking up money off the ground was degrading for the homeless, Haddish said it was the same as strippers who have to pick up money at their workplace. The fact that he was throwing hundreds and not dollar bills, made it acceptable, she continued.

“If he’s throwing out ‘hundreds,’ he’s possibly making it so somebody can get a room for the night to stay in so they don’t have to be in the cold. You don’t know what blessing that might’ve helped somebody with.”

However, on social media people pondered why the rapper couldn’t just hand folks the money or arrange an off-camera moment where he handed out the cash in the name of holiday giving.

There’s a lot of desperate ppl on skid row all this did was make a spectacle of their desperation and possibly incite violence and fights over cash. Why do this when you can do something more effective? — Chaos Agent Of Color (@daniecal) December 24, 2019

In 2019 numbers soared regarding Los Angeles’s homeless population. “Homelessness increased by 12% in Los Angeles County this year to just shy of 59,000 people, while in the city of Los Angeles, the number soared to more than 36,000 for a 16% increase. As in past years, most — about 75% — were living outside,” The Los Angeles Times writes.

A recent Los Angeles Times poll showed that 95 percent of Los Angeles residents saw it as the city’s “biggest problem,” where Black residents are disproportionately affected.

While we may never come to an agreement with the tactic that was used, hopefully the money contributed towards one less hungry person during the Christmas holiday.